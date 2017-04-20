SOCIETY

California family searching for man after finding camera while on vacation

A California family is hoping the power of social media can help them return some lost memories. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A California family is hoping the power of social media can help them return some lost memories.

They are searching for a man after they found his underwater camera while vacationing in Oahu. On it were photos from around the world-- including pictures from his honeymoon.

The family lives in Carlsbad and is asking for everyone to please share the image in hopes of finding this mystery man and returning his camera.

