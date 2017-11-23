SOCIETY

Fayetteville family spends Thanksgiving giving back

Jerry McGee and his family spent part of the day driving around looking for those who needed a hot meal.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
We are so used to hearing about groups and organizations giving back during the holidays, but what about when it's your neighbor?

We met Jerry McGee, his wife, Elayne, their daughter and granddaughter on a pit stop to the gas station. They weren't gassing up though. They were spending Thanksgiving driving around town handing out hot plates to give to the homeless.

"We have been blessed in so many ways and we'd like to share our blessings," Jerry McGee said.

It's a blessing Matthew Brown, who is homeless is thankful for.

"I just recently came home from prison, so I was thinking Thanksgiving was going to be a bit crappy," Brown said.

Thursday night. the McGee family is packing up more than 10 plates of their Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. It's an abundance of food they didn't want to go to waste.

For McGee, it's more personal than anything because he's been homeless himself.

"I know how it is to be hungry and homeless without something to eat, and right now I'm trying to not get emotional," McGee said. "It's like Christmas you know? Being able to give is so rewarding. I'd rather be able to give than to receive anytime, because when I'm able to give, that means I have."
