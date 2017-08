On Sunday, Cape Fear Indivisible will hold a vigil showing their solidarity to the community of Charlottesville, Virginia.The event will be used to reflect, sing, and pray for the people of Charlottesville. Organizers also want to use the event to show the community that all are welcome in what they called "Our All-America City."The event is free and open to the public, it runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arsenal Park located at 215 Myrover Street.