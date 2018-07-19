Fayetteville is home to some of America's toughest heroes at Fort Bragg.It's a transient community with strong military roots, but for others like Mayor Mitch Colvin, it's simply home."Just watching the transformation is very exciting for me and to see the new construction, revitalization, and growth is tremendously exciting," said Mayor Colvin.According to the mayor, a massive transformation has taken place over the years particularly in the downtown area.Many landmarks have become a mainstay and others are going up right before our eyes.City leaders estimate nearly 210,000 live in Fayetteville.With more development on the horizon, the population could grow even more."There's an announcement that's impending that will bring more jobs and economic investment to the city. It's a significant amount of jobs. 200 to 300 or better," said Mayor Colvin."Our community is really re-branding and redefining who we are. We've had a great community for many years. Now we're starting to tell our story and others are taking notice."