SOCIETY

Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van

EMBED </>More Videos

Cassandra McMillian was born with no arms and has a host of health issues.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cassandra McMillian says she "got a bum deal" out of life. But she "makes the best of it."

That's been McMillian's attitude for most of her 56 years. You can't blame her if she feels a little sorry for herself. But she doesn't.

"I have kidney failure, heart failure, and bladder problems, my bladder no longer works," McMillian said Wednesday.

As if that weren't enough, she had serious birth defects that left her with no arms. Still, McMillian counts her blessings.

"It's people out there that can't get up out of bed, can't talk, can't do for themselves," she said. "So what do I need to complain about?"

In 1999, ABC11 helped celebrate Cassandra and Gerald McMillian's wedding at the rehab facility where the two met.

Right now, Cassandra's McMillian's biggest problem is finances.

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE McMILLIANS

She's been in the hospital six times since December. Her husband is hospitalized now. Two tenants who helped her pay the rent are gone, and the bills are piling up.

Because of her medical condition, Cassandra has a handicapped van to help her get around, for emergencies and doctor's appointments.

It sat in her driveway, but has been repossessed by a local finance company, which told McMillian she has to pay more than $1,500 by Monday - or the van will be sold at auction.

For now, McMillian is living on the kindness of friends, and forced to do something she has never done - ask for help.

"We are trying to hold onto the house in case something happens to us," she said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for McMillian, who said she has cheated death five times. Even in her darkest house she remains full of joy and faith, she said, and the love of others helps her keep going.

"Thank you so much everybody," she told ABC11, "And God bless everybody."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfayetteville newsFayettevillewheelchair accessiblehealthfeel goodgood newstrendingbuzzworthyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Raleigh women in their 80s, but not ready for a rocker
Obama's Charlottesville tweet becomes top 'liked'
Homelessness partnership becomes charity ball recipient
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
More Society
Top Stories
Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school
Fayetteville pedestrian struck, killed crossing Skibo Rd
Durham Police investigating after 16-year-old shot
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
Show More
Who are the Workers World Party? And why Durham?
Permit for KKK cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
Confederate statues targeted in Wilmington
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
More News
Top Video
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
Watch: Lion learns not to tangle with hippos
Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls
If you build it bears will come?
More Video