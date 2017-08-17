Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van

Cassandra McMillian says she "got a bum deal" out of life. But she "makes the best of it."That's been McMillian's attitude for most of her 56 years. You can't blame her if she feels a little sorry for herself. But she doesn't."I have kidney failure, heart failure, and bladder problems, my bladder no longer works," McMillian said Wednesday.As if that weren't enough, she had serious birth defects that left her with no arms. Still, McMillian counts her blessings."It's people out there that can't get up out of bed, can't talk, can't do for themselves," she said. "So what do I need to complain about?"In 1999, ABC11 helped celebrate Cassandra and Gerald McMillian's wedding at the rehab facility where the two met.Right now, Cassandra's McMillian's biggest problem is finances.She's been in the hospital six times since December. Her husband is hospitalized now. Two tenants who helped her pay the rent are gone, and the bills are piling up.Because of her medical condition, Cassandra has a handicapped van to help her get around, for emergencies and doctor's appointments.It sat in her driveway, but has been repossessed by a local finance company, which told McMillian she has to pay more than $1,500 by Monday - or the van will be sold at auction.For now, McMillian is living on the kindness of friends, and forced to do something she has never done - ask for help."We are trying to hold onto the house in case something happens to us," she said.Friends have set up a, who said she has cheated death five times. Even in her darkest house she remains full of joy and faith, she said, and the love of others helps her keep going."Thank you so much everybody," she told ABC11, "And God bless everybody."