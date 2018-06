Devin is from Horry County, South Carolina and he's currently spending time at Duke Children's Hospital but he isn't letting that stand in the way of becoming a firefighter one day.The Durham Fire Department, along with Raleigh firefighters and a retiree from the FDNY showed Devin what it's like to be in the fire family on Monday.The crews did a proper demonstration of firefighter duties.DFD says Devin shows the 'determination to join the ranks one day.'