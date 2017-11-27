First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor

WASHINGTON --First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, adding a few new touches to the standards.
New this year are wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window. Also new are glistening wintry branches lining an East Wing walkway that leads guests to a tree decorated with the Trump family's official Christmas ornament. The ornament features the presidential coat of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly.
Among the standards are an 18-foot fir tree in the Blue Room, and a 350-pound gingerbread White House.
The White House previewed the decorations for the news media on Monday. The first lady was also hosting children and students from a nearby military base to do arts and crafts projects.
