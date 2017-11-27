SOCIETY

First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">The East Garden Room during a media preview of the 2017 holiday decorations at the White House in Washington</span></div>
WASHINGTON --
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, adding a few new touches to the standards.

New this year are wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window. Also new are glistening wintry branches lining an East Wing walkway that leads guests to a tree decorated with the Trump family's official Christmas ornament. The ornament features the presidential coat of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly.

Among the standards are an 18-foot fir tree in the Blue Room, and a 350-pound gingerbread White House.

The White House previewed the decorations for the news media on Monday. The first lady was also hosting children and students from a nearby military base to do arts and crafts projects.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychristmasmelania trumpdonald trumpthe white housewashington d.c.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Markle's engagement ring has diamonds from Diana
What to know about Meghan Markle
IT'S OFFICIAL! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline
More Society
Top Stories
Man killed in Nash County plant explosion identified
George HW Bush now the longest living president
IT'S OFFICIAL! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Woman arrested for carrying a concealed weapon at RDU
Son charged with murder in death of Franklinton man
Trump has privately questioned authenticity of 'Access Hollywood' tape, sources say
Prisoner hides in dumpster, gets stuck in trash truck
Bobcat survives 50 miles trapped in grill of a car
Show More
Replacing lymph nodes to ease painful legacy of cancer care
Navy will require new running test ahead of boot camp
Veterans are key as surge of states OK medical pot for PTSD
Officials: Structure fire spreads into Durham County woods
Police investigate shooting at Raleigh nightclub
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos