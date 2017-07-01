MISS NORTH CAROLINA

First, second runner-up winners switched during Miss North Carolina Pageant

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Miss North Carolina Organization announced Saturday, as a result of an independent audit, that the first and second runner-up placements were incorrect during the 2017 Miss North Carolina Pageant.

Although the audit confirmed that the scoring was correct, the independent auditors determined that the names of the first and second runner-up were mixed up on the announcement card.

On Saturday night, Courtney Smith, Miss Goldsboro, was announced as the second runner-up and Allison Farris, Miss Mount Holly, palced as the first runner-up.

Courtney Smith, Miss Goldsboro (left) and Allison Farris, Miss Mount Holly (right)



However, the results were corrected to place Farris as the second runner-up and Smith as the first runner-up.

The winner of Miss North Carolina 2017 has been confirmed, as originally presented, to Victoria Huggins, Miss Greater Sampson County. Auditors will be changed for the 2018 pageant.

READ MORE: MEET MISS NORTH CAROLINA 2017

The Miss North Carolina Organization will award both Miss Mount Holly and Miss Goldsboro the first runner-up's scholarship award package of $10,000.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

This will bring the total scholarships awarded Saturday night to over $75,000 in cash scholarships.

The telecast of Miss North Carolina 2017 garnered 155,000 views, making it the highest viewed telecast of Miss North Carolina in its history.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyMiss North CarolinaRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MISS NORTH CAROLINA
Miss North Carolina talks about her win
Miss North Carolina will be live with us in just moments, don't miss it
Meet Miss North Carolina 2017
Miss North Carolina celebrates 80 years
More Miss North Carolina
SOCIETY
Dad posts empowering selfie of son with heart defect
Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend shows
Planning 4th of July fireworks? Be courteous to veterans
First of its kind mom-to-be clinic helps disabled women give birth
More Society
Top Stories
Tanker crashes, spills milk into North Carolina creek
Woman arrested, challenges NC officer to arm-wrestling match
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Dead man found on train track in Charlotte
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
I-95 now cleared after crash caused traffic backups
Show More
Festival for the Eno makes its way to Durham
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies at age 86
1 dead in Johnston County car crash
More News
Top Video
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
More Video