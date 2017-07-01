Courtney Smith, Miss Goldsboro (left) and Allison Farris, Miss Mount Holly (right)

The Miss North Carolina Organization announced Saturday, as a result of an independent audit, that the first and second runner-up placements were incorrect during the 2017 Miss North Carolina Pageant.Although the audit confirmed that the scoring was correct, the independent auditors determined that the names of the first and second runner-up were mixed up on the announcement card.On Saturday night, Courtney Smith, Miss Goldsboro, was announced as the second runner-up and Allison Farris, Miss Mount Holly, palced as the first runner-up.However, the results were corrected to place Farris as the second runner-up and Smith as the first runner-up.The winner of Miss North Carolina 2017 has been confirmed, as originally presented, to Victoria Huggins, Miss Greater Sampson County. Auditors will be changed for the 2018 pageant.The Miss North Carolina Organization will award both Miss Mount Holly and Miss Goldsboro the first runner-up's scholarship award package of $10,000.This will bring the total scholarships awarded Saturday night to over $75,000 in cash scholarships.The telecast of Miss North Carolina 2017 garnered 155,000 views, making it the highest viewed telecast of Miss North Carolina in its history.