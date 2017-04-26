SOCIETY

Five things to know about Melania Trump

April 26 is Melania Trump's birthday. Here are five things you may not have known about the first lady. (The White House via AP)

April 26 is Melania Trump's birthday. Here are five things you may not have known about the model, businesswoman and first lady.

Melania was born in Slovenia in 1970. She didn't become a U.S. citizen until 2006, according to ABC News.

She is the first presidential spouse who wasn't born in the United States since Louisa Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams.

Aside from being first lady, Melania also has diverse work and business experience. She is known for being a model, but she has "expanded into different areas of the fashion world and currently sells a line of jewelry and watches on QVC," ABC News said.
