Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking

Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

Quick actions by two Florida police officers saved the life of a baby in distress.

Their heroic acts were captured on surveillance camera.

Ana De Graham was at Palm Beach Gardens shopping mall when her baby daughter started to choke on a small piece of chicken.

Mom immediately noticed something was wrong, but couldn't get her daughter to breathe.

That's when the officers rushed over.

The chicken suddenly popped out of the little girl's mouth, and she was able to breathe again.

Mom says the two officers are her angels.
