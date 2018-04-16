SOCIETY

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health, won't seek additional medical treatment

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Former CIA director George Bush and his wife, Barbara, smile and shake hands with supporters as Bush left a Concord hotel ballroom in Concord on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1980.</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas --
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, according to a family spokesperson.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is in comfort care at home.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," McGrath said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Barbara, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, served as first lady during his presidency from 1989 to 1993.

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story
EMBED More News Videos

A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara.


The couple has been a fixture in the Houston community during their retirement years.

Barbara is currently the nation's oldest living First Lady.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Chopper 11 over Greensboro after powerful tornado hits
Powerful storm leaves Triangle roads flooded, thousands without power
Today marks anniversary of 2011 tornado outbreak that killed 24
WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Possible threat being investigated at Fuquay-Varina High School
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Show More
Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report
VIDEO: Man with machete taken down by officers in Pacoima
Lumberton police identify man who died after being found shot in road
VIDEO: Widespread damage in Greensboro after tornado
PHOTOS: Significant damage across Greensboro after deadly tornado hits
More News