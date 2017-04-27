SOCIETY

Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment

The 321st Field Artillery Regiment returned home from deployment Thursday morning

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There were a lot of smiling faces on the Green Ramp at Fort Bragg Thursday as solders returned home from deployment.

The 321st Field Artillery Regiment returned after a nine month mission in Iraq and Jordan fighting ISIS targets.


The unit was part of a 65 nation joint task force assigned to help defeat ISIS. They used high mobility artillery rocket systems.

Some major accomplishments include destroying an IED factory operated by ISIS.

Family members told ABC11 that this deployment has been so nerve-wrecking and scary given the tactical nature of the mission and the conflict that has seemingly escalated overseas.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
