Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment

They're here! The 321st Field Artillery Regt returned from Iraq and Jordan today after a nine month mission fighting ISIS. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/sqE2u1qaJf — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 27, 2017

Lots of kids are waiting for their Dads to come home today from Iraq and Jordan. Some haven't met Dad yet. pic.twitter.com/xOphM6QrRL — Lou Guilette (@LouGuilette) April 27, 2017

There were a lot of smiling faces on the Green Ramp at Fort Bragg Thursday as solders returned home from deployment.The 321st Field Artillery Regiment returned after a nine month mission in Iraq and Jordan fighting ISIS targets.The unit was part of a 65 nation joint task force assigned to help defeat ISIS. They used high mobility artillery rocket systems.Some major accomplishments include destroying an IED factory operated by ISIS.Family members told ABC11 that this deployment has been so nerve-wrecking and scary given the tactical nature of the mission and the conflict that has seemingly escalated overseas.