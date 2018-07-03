On July 4 the country will celebrate the independence of the United States of America with fireworks, parades, picnics and barbecues. Here's are different statistics from WalletHub.com that show how American's will celebrate the Fourth of July:
1870 - The year congress made Independence Day (July 4) a federal holiday
27 - Number of different flags there have been in U.S. History. Only the number of stars have changed throughout history.
72 - Record number of hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes by Joey Chestnut at the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
150 million - Number of hot dogs consumed on 4th of July weekend
More than $1 billion - Estimated amount spent on beer for 4th of July in 2017
16,000 - Number of fireworks displays held each year
More than $825 million - Amount spent on Fourth of July fireworks
46.9 million - Number of people expected to travel more than 50 miles from home on Fourth of July weekend
Fourth of July by the numbers
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories
More News