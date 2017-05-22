my favorite part of my uncle & aunts new house. im stealing this idea 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/bGLUguc7pw — terrell🤷🏾‍♂️ (@LordAJ__) May 20, 2017

A Georgia couple's unique wall decor is taking Twitter by storm.The couple's nephew, Jaylan Jord, posted a photo of their "birth memory wall" to his Twitter account on Saturday.The installation features a photo from the pair's wedding day as well as the names and dates of birth of each of their nieces and nephews accompanied by their picture.However, what makes this DIY project stand out is that each child has their own clock which displays their time of birth.Jordan said that his aunt and uncle got the idea from Pinterest."Everyone loves the idea," he told Storyful. "The family loved it and all the feedback from the people who have seen the photo online is all positive."Jord's photo has been retweeted almost 14,000 times and received over 30,000 likes.