SOCIETY

Georgia couple's unique home decoration detailing birth memories goes viral

The installation features each child's name, birth date, and birth time (Credit: Jaylan Jord/Twitter via Storyful)

GEORGIA (WTVD) --
A Georgia couple's unique wall decor is taking Twitter by storm.

The couple's nephew, Jaylan Jord, posted a photo of their "birth memory wall" to his Twitter account on Saturday.


The installation features a photo from the pair's wedding day as well as the names and dates of birth of each of their nieces and nephews accompanied by their picture.

However, what makes this DIY project stand out is that each child has their own clock which displays their time of birth.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Jordan said that his aunt and uncle got the idea from Pinterest.

"Everyone loves the idea," he told Storyful. "The family loved it and all the feedback from the people who have seen the photo online is all positive."

Jord's photo has been retweeted almost 14,000 times and received over 30,000 likes.

Storyful contributed to this story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfamilyviraltrendingchildrenbuzzworthypinterestGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Raleigh camp that's given so much now needs help
ABC11 Together Perspectives 5/21/17
Officers' families honored on Southwest flight
Dalai-Lama will visit Raleigh this fall
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh camp that's given so much now needs help
Durham Freeway to be closed three nights this week
Man accused of peeping up skirts at festival
Man shot at Raleigh park
Body positively identified as missing Duke student
One killed when fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
Rep apologizes for Confederate statue 'lynch' comment
Show More
Suspects punch Army veteran in the Bronx, steal his service dog
Man charged after allegedly exposing himself at park
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
National EMS Week: Do you know CPR?
Authorities: Deadly stabbing of black student visiting UMD possible hate crime
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
More Photos