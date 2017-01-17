SOCIETY

Giant gator spotted at Florida nature center
Video of a gator at a nature center in Lakeland, Florida (WTVD)

LAKELAND, FL --
Video of a gator that could easily be mistaken for a dinosaur, has gone viral after a woman who was visiting a nature center in Lakeland, Florida shared it on Facebook.

"I love Circle B. Nature at its best," Kim Joiner wrote on Facebook.

The video shows four people at the Polk Nature Discovery Center watching as a behemoth of an alligator slowly walks across the path.

The video has been shared more than 13,000 times with many people in disbelief.

"OMG. Look at the size of that dinosaur," Michelle W. wrote.

"Was that Godzilla? Wow," wrote Thomas B.

Some people questioned the video, claiming it could be fake.
