Little girl brings burritos and smiles to weary firefighters fighting the Carr Fire

A little girl brought smiles to the faces of firemen battling the Carr Fire. (KFSN)

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. --
A little girl brought smiles to the faces of firemen battling a fire in California.

Two-year-old Gracie Lutz handed out burritos to Cal Fire firefighters at the Shasta District Fair and Event Center.

The firefighters were seen smiling from ear to ear as the little girl handed them a burrito.

Gracie's two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the fire.

One uncle, Kody Hill, is a Cal Fire Engineer, and grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator.

She also has another uncle who is on a water tender.
