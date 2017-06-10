Girl on mission to hug officers in all 50 states

Seven-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin is on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 states.After hearing about several police officers getting shot, Rosalyn wanted to show them a little love.The little girl decided to travel alongside her mother and show her appreciation by handing out hugs.When asked why she does this, Rosalyn said that hugs are the best thing and that she wanted them to feel blessed.Rosalyn took her mission to Nebraska City, Nebraska on Friday.So far, she has visited 18 states and plans to spread the love to all 50 states in just 18 months; the state of Illinois is her next stop.