SOCIETY

Gladys Knight starts fundraising effort for North Carolina community center

Gladys Knight is seen at 2016 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, April, 1, 2016 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

CANTON, North Carolina --
Gladys Knight says being married to a western North Carolina native has turned her into a country girl at heart, and she's hoping to turn that new affection into possibly the best thing that's ever happened to Canton.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Knight and William "Billy" McDowell, a Canton native, have launched a fundraising campaign for the Reynolds Community Center at the site of Reynolds High School.

Organizers need to raise up to $5 million to renovate the 20,000-square-foot building, which was constructed in 1930 and was functional until 1966. It was once the only African-American high school in western North Carolina west of Asheville.

When finished, the 6.5-acre property will provide multiple services, from a music center to counseling for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
Related Topics:
societymusicnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Two zoos team up to nurse a baby giraffe back to health
NOAA offers glimpse at rare jellyfish
Low income energy assistance funds still available
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More Society
Top Stories
Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rally in Raleigh
1 dead in Vance County house fire
Early morning crash kills Fayetteville man
Man selling fake UNC-Duke tickets arrested in Carrboro
Obama spokesman: Trump's wiretapping allegation is false
Graham says he doesn't know what GOP health care plan is yet
Gov. Cooper signs first bill received into law
Show More
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi
Delays in care at VA hospitals worse than thought
Durham police investigate after man shot at apartments
Raleigh jury: Life in prison for man who murdered in-laws
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos