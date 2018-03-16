SOCIETY

Uber's lost and found includes college diploma, hair extensions and gold diamond grill

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber has released its annual list of strange and unique things riders leave behind in its vehicles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

If you were traveling with your college diploma, diamond-encrusted gold grills or a letter from your incarcerated boyfriend, chances are you'd hold onto them pretty tight, right?

Apparently not, according to Uber. The ridesharing service has released its annual list of the 50 most unique or outrageous personal possessions left behind in its cars, and this year's list includes some odd ones.

Top 10 things left in Uber vehicles:
  1. Burger King visor
  2. Divorce papers
  3. Star Wars Encyclopedia
  4. Gold grills with diamonds
  5. Originally signed Jessie James Decker CD
  6. Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail
  7. A 1.3 carat round diamond
  8. 2 packets of Dead Sea mud
  9. Bag with a Kevin Durant Jersey + a Mario doll
  10. Rhinestone mask


Other odd things rounding out the top 50 include tax returns, a marriage certificate, a ukelele, a box of hair extensions, a bulletproof vest, a jetpack, a leaf blower, a college diploma and a bridal veil.

Unsurprisingly, Uber said the most common times for items to be left behind are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with additional upticks around happy hour on weekdays.

According to Uber, riders who realize they have left an item behind should contact their driver as soon as possible and provide a detailed description of the lost item. Riders who forget their phone in a car can use Uber's website to report their missing item.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyuberlost and foundbizarrebuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldrideshare
SOCIETY
First date dos and don'ts
VA benefits halted after Fort Bragg veteran mistakenly declared dead
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
More Society
Top Stories
Durham woman killed in hit-and-run; suspect still on the loose
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
Video shows deputy outside FL high school during massacre
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing 16-year-old girl
Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq
Show More
Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on I-40 in Johnston County
Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
6 dead, 9 hospitalized in Florida college pedestrian bridge collapse
Donald Trump Jr., wife are separating
More News
Top Video
Durham woman killed in hit-and-run; suspect still on the loose
First date dos and don'ts
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school
More Video