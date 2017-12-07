ABC11 TOGETHER

Group needs help gathering wreaths for veterans' graves

Wreaths Across America dedicates itself to laying wreaths across the graves of veterans during the holidays. It's a way to honor their service and sacrifice. (Courtesy of Sabreina Johnson)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Wreaths Across America dedicates itself to laying wreaths across the graves of veterans during the holidays.

It's a way to honor their service, but at the Raleigh National Cemetery, some local families might discover that their loved one's grave might be without.

Laying a wreath across the tombstone of a veteran is personal for Sabreina Johnson, her father, a Vietnam veteran, passed away two years ago and is buried in another state.

It's why she wants to make sure that each of the 5,500 graves there are remembered - but so far things aren't looking good.

"The deadline has actually already passed, " Johnson, an organizer for Wreaths Across America in Raleigh, said, "but Wreaths Across America has told us that if we get orders in before they load the truck, from Maine to come to Raleigh, whatever sponsorships we have they will put on the truck, so we are doing a last-minute push."

"I think we're about 750 wreaths shy of the whole cemetery having wreaths," retired Lt. Col. Carol Ann Redfield said, "and so our goal is no grave left behind."

It's $15 to sponsor a wreath and the ceremony is next Saturday, December 16, so time is ticking for them to make their goal.

Last year was the first time the Raleigh National Cemetery was completely covered after an anonymous donor sponsored 1,000 wreaths.

You can donate a wreath here, or sponsor three wreaths for the cost of two here.
