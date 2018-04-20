Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
wtvd
Friday, April 20, 2018 08:08AM
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch turns 92 years old on April 21, 2018.
Check out the gallery above to see how Queen Elizabeth II has changed from her days as Princess Elizabeth, to ascending the throne in 1952, to today.
PHOTOS: Prince William and Princess Kate
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
See photos of Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the whole royal family through the years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
queen elizabeth
royals
royal family
buzzworthy
distraction
watercooler
photos
u.s. & world
This Day In History
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Related
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
SOCIETY
Social media mourns with heavenly reunion between Barbara Bush, daughter
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
WATCH: Video of Man opening cattails is absolutely mesmerizing
More Society
Top Stories
Social media mourns with heavenly reunion between Barbara Bush, daughter
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
Truck overturns during multi-vehicle wreck; minor injuries reported
Preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Man turns himself in for 2017 homicide at Fayetteville Motel 6
Police: Father, 4-year-old run over by teens stealing Bud Light
NC massage therapists pack public hearing to blast proposed rules
Show More
Police arrest suspect in connection with two cab driver attacks
Two Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant
Sen. Sanders, Rev. Barber talk social issues at Duke
Comey memo: Trump complained about Flynn's 'judgment issues'
'She drove in!': Witness describes moment driver hit Raleigh dealership
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham