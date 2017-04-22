SOCIETY

'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana

(Matt Sayles)

CORYDON, Indiana --
Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.

Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. She was 56 and the cause of death has not been determined. Moran had endured numerous struggles in recent years.

Moran was already a veteran actress when in 1974 she was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s. She would later appear with Scott Baio in the "Happy Days" spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."

