Harnett County woman wins 'Extreme' $1M lottery prize

Extreme Millions scratch-off game (Credit: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Dunn woman is celebrating after winning $1 million in the Extreme Millions scratch-off game.

Frances Perry bought her $30 ticket at the Phill's Quick Stop on Dunn-Erwin Road in Dunn.

She claimed her prize money on Monday - a lump sum of $600,000; she said she's thankful for her good forune.

Extreme Millions launched in December 2016 with four $10 million prizes and 22 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes and 12 $1 million prizes remain.

One of the $10 million prizes was claimed in the beginning of October by a High Point veteran.

READ MORE: NC Marine Corps veteran wins $10M in Extreme Millions scratch-off game
