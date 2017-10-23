Harnett County woman wins 'Extreme' $1M lottery prize

A Dunn woman is celebrating after winning $1 million in the Extreme Millions scratch-off game.Frances Perry bought her $30 ticket at the Phill's Quick Stop on Dunn-Erwin Road in Dunn.She claimed her prize money on Monday - a lump sum of $600,000; she said she's thankful for her good forune.Extreme Millions launched in December 2016 with four $10 million prizes and 22 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes and 12 $1 million prizes remain.One of the $10 million prizes was claimed in the beginning of October by a High Point veteran.