Helping Hand Mission needs your help to grant Christmas wishes

Helping Hand Mission needs your helping hand to make Christmas brighter for needy children.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh needs your help. Sylvia Wiggins is the head of the mission and she said that for whatever reason, gift donations are down.

Every year, Helping Hand Mission collects toys and gifts for children for Christmas. This year, it has more than 700 households on the list, with at least two children in each home.

"I do know that some of the ones we talk to have absolutely nothing, so anything, some of them aren't requesting anything in particular but they want to put something under the tree so that's what we're trying to do," Wiggins said.



If you'd like to help, drop off donations to the Helping Hand Mission on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.

Wiggins said they will take donations all month long and plan to keep delivering toys and gifts right through Christmas Eve

More on Helping Hand Mission.
