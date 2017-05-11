The fire happened Tuesday around 7 a.m. in Duncan, S.C. The school district shared on Facebook that students were headed to an elementary school, an intermediate school for fifth and sixth graders, and a freshman academy.
Bus driver Teresa Stroble jumped into action when two ninth graders told her they saw smoke in the back of the bus.
"Teresa Stroble, a 7 year veteran driver and teacher assistant for our district, did exactly as she was trained and quickly and calmly evacuated all 56 students from the bus, and got them to a safe location," the Facebook post reads. "She is a true hero!!!"
The cause of the fire is under investigation.