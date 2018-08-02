SOCIETY

Homeless man gets job after Florida police officer helps him shave beard

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job! (KABC)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job!

RELATED: Teen's good deed gives homeless man a second chance
EMBED More News Videos

Officer helps homeless man shave.


That police officer was caught on camera helping shave the beard of a homeless man named Phil, who wanted to clean up for a job interview at a local McDonald's in Tallahassee, Florida.

Turns out, Phil got the job!

He started work earlier this week.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolice officerhomelessjobsemploymentmcdonald'sact of kindnessfeel goodFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
5 can't-miss movies screening this week in Raleigh
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
More Society
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News