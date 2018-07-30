SOCIETY

Homeless Texas A&M graduate gets more than 200 job offers after handing out resumes on the street

EMBED </>More Videos

A homeless man from Texas is getting job offers after handing out resumes.

SAN JOSE, Cali. --
A homeless web designer from Laredo is closer to finding a job, thanks to social media and his determination despite his current situation.

A woman snapped a photo of David Casarez on a street corner in San Jose, California, holding a sign that reads, "Homeless. Hungry for success. Take a resume."



Casarez, who is a Texas A&M graduate, moved to the Silicon Valley to launch his own tech startup. But he ran out of money and has been sleeping in his car since June.

After the photo of him in a dress shirt and tie with his sign was shared on Twitter, he said he's received more than 200 job offers.

Some of the companies that showed interest in Casarez include Google, Pandora, and Netflix.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessjobscareersu.s. & worldtexas newsbuzzworthyviraltwittertechnologyfeel goodtexas a&m universitycollegeCaliforniaLaredo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
5 can't-miss movies screening this week in Raleigh
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
More Society
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News