To share or not to share? Tips to give your pets a safe and delicious Thanksgiving

Make sure your pets don't eat any uncooked turkey or stuff themselves too much this holiday. (Shutterstock)

If you're thankful for your pet, follow these tips to give them a great and delicious Thanksgiving.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has helpful suggestions to make sure your pets enjoy tasty treats on Thanksgiving without causing them harm.

The best way to involve your pet in the Thanksgiving meal is to hide pet treats inside a food puzzle toy to keep them occupied.

When it comes to people food, there's nothing wrong with giving your furry friends a small treat, as long as it's food that has been deemed safe. Make sure not to let your pets eat too much though, otherwise they could get sick.

Turkey: Safe Turkey is a Thanksgiving 'do' as long as you follow certain rules. Make sure it's only a few small pieces that are boneless and thoroughly cooked.

Mashed, sweet potatoes and gravy: Safe Drizzling a little gravy over your pets' food is a great way to give them something special on the holiday, according to the ASPCA. If you want to share your potatoes or sweet potatoes, it's safe to give them a little of that, too.

Green beans: Safe Vegetables tend to be safe, and green beans, a staple on many Thanksgiving tables, are no exception.

Pumpkin pie: Safe Because pumpkin is safe for dogs and cats, you can give pets a lick of pumpkin pie, according to the ASPCA. But be careful, as too much dessert can upset their stomach because of the dairy.

Dessert batter: NOT safe Speaking of dairy, raw dairy, such as that found in batter, is a big no-no because of the risk of salmonella.

Pecan pie: NOT safe Nuts, including pecans, can cause vomiting and diarrhea, and potentially pancreatitis in pets, so save this type of pie for the people.

Chocolate: NOT safe If any of your desserts have chocolate, keep it out of reach of your pets. Chocolate, like coffee and other caffeinated products, contains methylxanthines, which can cause a host of health problems in pets and can be potentially deadly.

Bread dough: NOT safe It can be a potentially life-threatening situation if your pet ingests the yeast found in bread dough, as it can rise in their stomachs. The rising gas can cause their stomachs to bloat or even twist. Alcohol, which causes similar symptoms, should also be avoided.

Learn more from the list of toxic and non-toxic plants for dogs and cats, and from this list of human foods to avoid.

If your pet ingests unsafe food, call a veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center hotline immediately.
