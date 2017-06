The Miss North Carolina Pageant will celebrate its 80th competition on Saturday.Fourth four women, who represent your communities and hometowns, will compete to win the crown and $70,000 in scholarships.How can you watch this year's crowning?ABC 11 will be streaming the pageant live on our website and Facebook page. The event starts at 7 p.m., you won't want to miss it!Take a minute to get acquainted with this year's contestants.