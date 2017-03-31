Hundreds attend UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

DURHAM (WTVD) --Hundreds of people put on a mask Friday night to help kids get a college education at the United Negro College Fund Mayor's Masked Ball.
More than 300 businesses, civil, and education leaders took part.
AB11's Joel Brown served as master of ceremonies.
Team #abc11 getting ready for the @UNCF #MayorsMaskedBall in RTP. pic.twitter.com/zlFWQJJHrT— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 1, 2017
They gathered at the Sheraton Imperial near Research Triangle Park.
Introducing one of our #UNCF scholars. #MayorsMaskedBall pic.twitter.com/NzHKyYFpR6— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 1, 2017