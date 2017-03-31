SOCIETY

Hundreds attend UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Hundreds of people put on a mask Friday night to help kids get a college education at the United Negro College Fund Mayor's Masked Ball.

More than 300 businesses, civil, and education leaders took part.

AB11's Joel Brown served as master of ceremonies.



They gathered at the Sheraton Imperial near Research Triangle Park.

