Hundreds turn out for annual MADD walk in Garner

Walk Like MADD in Garner (Credit: ABC11 Photographer/Dearon Smith)

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Hundreds of participants showed up Saturday to take part in the annual "Walk Like MADD" event in Garner.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) aims to eliminate drunk driving across the country.

Walk Like MADD took place at Lake Benson Park at 9 a.m.


"Our mission is to stop drunk & drugged drivers, support the victims of this violent crime and prevent underage drinking," Ollie C. Jeffers, with MADD, said in a news release.

Click here to learn more about the Walk Like MADD event.
