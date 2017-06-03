Hundreds turn out for annual MADD walk in Garner

Over 400 walkers out in force this am for annual #walklikeMADD event in Garner. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KnARvy50tL — Dearon Smith (@DearonABC11) June 3, 2017

Hundreds of participants showed up Saturday to take part in the annual "Walk Like MADD" event in Garner.Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) aims to eliminate drunk driving across the country.Walk Like MADD took place at Lake Benson Park at 9 a.m."Our mission is to stop drunk & drugged drivers, support the victims of this violent crime and prevent underage drinking," Ollie C. Jeffers, with MADD, said in a news release.