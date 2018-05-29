SOCIETY

'I am a feminist too' t-shirt for boys sparks controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

A t-shirt for boys has ignited a political debate on social media. (J.Crew)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A t-shirt for boys has ignited a political debate on social media.

J.Crew posted a photo on Instagram Friday showing a boy in a t-shirt that reads, "I am a feminist too."

It quickly received a rush of comments.

Some people felt in the current climate, the word "feminist" has a political slant and demanded J.Crew keep kids out of politics.

Others praised J.Crew for supporting equality among children.

The company issued a statement saying, "J.Crew stands for equality, and is for everybody."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfashionclothingmen's clothingu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
George H.W. Bush hospitalized after low blood pressure, fatigue
Teacher corrects errors in White House letter, returns to Trump
Apollo Moonwalker and artist Alan Bean dies at 86
Memorial Day by the numbers
More Society
Top Stories
Triangle showers continue, flash flood threats across the state
Ironman signs hacked along highway referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Not forgotten: 13 years ago, Bragg soldier died, memory lives on
TV crew killed when tree falls on vehicle in western NC
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Which Starbucks are closed for anti-bias training Tuesday?
Neighbor taken aback by brazen armed burglary at a Lee County home
Garden at Cary elementary school teaches kids and helps the community
Show More
Nat'l Guardsman missing after catastrophic Md. flash flood
Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
21-year-old man killed in Fayetteville home invasion, shooting
France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child
More News