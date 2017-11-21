SOCIETY

Injured Orange High School football player now able to stand, eat

An encouraging update on injured Orange High football player Thys Oldenburg, 14.

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The family of an injured Orange High School junior varsity football player shared encouraging news with ABC11.

Thys Oldenburg, 14, has been hospitalized since being injured on a hard hit against Durham's Hillside High on October 12. Thys was rushed to Duke University Hospital and underwent multiple brain surgeries.



Last Thursday, Thys was transferred to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, his mother, Jan, said, and is on the slow but steady path to recovery.

Thys has started eating. The first thing he ate was turkey and gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes. His mom said he has an appetite.

He speaks softly - and is taking small steps.

His mom said she is "so thankful for that."

She said she and Thys start and end the day reciting The Lord's Prayer.

The family hopes he can return home by Christmas.
