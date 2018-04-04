SOCIETY

Maya Angelou quotes: Inspiring words to mark her 90th birthday

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">''If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.'' (AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert)</span></div>
Wednesday marks what would have been the 90th birthday author and poet Maya Angelou.

Angelou, who died in 2014, left behind a legacy of words of wisdom that were simple but always powerful. Here's a look at just a few of them.

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude."

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."

"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them."

"Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

"You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise."

"We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society
SOCIETY
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
More Society
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Storms headed our way
Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU
Hundreds gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Man shot near Raleigh apartment complex
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old NC girl
Deputies: NC day care worker accused of pulling out girl's hair
Man shot, killed in Durham identified
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving SUV, 18-wheeler on NC 57
Woman shoots and wounds 3 at YouTube before killing herself
Former NCCU women's basketball players get big win after ABC11 I-Team report
Second teen dies after chase/crash Monday night in Fayetteville
Raleigh parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California
PHOTOS: House fire in Johnston County
Adorable dogs enjoying Easter
Easter celebrations around the world
More Photos