Of course, some of those photos made more a splash than others.
What was big on Instagram in 2017? Think celebrity families, New York City, Selena Gomez, #love, Disneyland and the Clarendon filter.
The social network released the following figures detailing its most-liked posts, most-followed celebrities, most-used hashtags and other interesting usage trends from the last year:
Most-liked posts of 2017:
1. Beyonce announces her pregnancy
2. Cristiano Ronaldo announces the birth of daughter Alana Martina
3. Selena Gomez gets a life-saving kidney donation from her best friend
4.Beyonce's twins turn one month old
5. Cristiano Ronaldo holds his twins
6. Selena Gomez poses lovingly with then-boyfriend The Weeknd
7. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arrive at the Met Gala
8. Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his entire family
9. Sultry Selena Gomez strikes a pose
10. Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday
Top hashtags of 2017:
- #love
- #fashion
- #photooftheday
- #photography
- #art
- #beautiful
- #travel
- #happy
- #nature
- #picoftheday
Most-Instagrammed cities of 2017:
- New York, New York
- Moscow, Russia
- London, United Kingdom
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Paris, France
- Los Angeles, California
- Saint Petersburg, Russia
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Barcelona, Spain
Most-Instagrammed locations of 2017:
- Disneyland, Anaheim, USA
- Times Square, New York City, USA
- Central Park, New York City, USA
- Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
- Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo, Japan
- Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orlando, USA
- Musée du Louvre, Paris, France
- Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, USA
- Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, USA
- Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, USA
Most-followed celebrities of 2017:
- Selena Gomez - 130M+ followers
- Cristiano Ronaldo - 116M+ followers
- Ariana Grande - 115M+ followers
- Beyoncé - 108M+ followers
- Kim Kardashian West - 104M+ followers
- Taylor Swift - 104M+ followers
- Kylie Jenner - 99.5M+ followers
- Dwayne Johnson - 96M+ followers
- Justin Bieber - 93.9M+ followers
- Kendall Jenner - 84.8M+ followers
Most-used Instagram filters of 2017:
- Clarendon
- Gingham
- Juno
- Lark
- Moon
Most-followed pets in 2017:
