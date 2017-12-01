SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram's most-liked posts and most-followed celebrities of 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrity births and families ruled Instagram in 2017, according to figures released by the social network. (AP Photo)

Instagram's global community has swelled to a mind-boggling 800 million users, and they took to the social network to share snapshots of moments big and small from their lives in 2017.

Of course, some of those photos made more a splash than others.

What was big on Instagram in 2017? Think celebrity families, New York City, Selena Gomez, #love, Disneyland and the Clarendon filter.

The social network released the following figures detailing its most-liked posts, most-followed celebrities, most-used hashtags and other interesting usage trends from the last year:

Most-liked posts of 2017:

1. Beyonce announces her pregnancy

2. Cristiano Ronaldo announces the birth of daughter Alana Martina

3. Selena Gomez gets a life-saving kidney donation from her best friend

4.Beyonce's twins turn one month old

5. Cristiano Ronaldo holds his twins

6. Selena Gomez poses lovingly with then-boyfriend The Weeknd

7. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arrive at the Met Gala

8. Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his entire family

9. Sultry Selena Gomez strikes a pose

10. Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday
Top hashtags of 2017:

  1. #love
  2. #fashion
  3. #photooftheday
  4. #photography
  5. #art
  6. #beautiful
  7. #travel
  8. #happy
  9. #nature
  10. #picoftheday


Most-Instagrammed cities of 2017:

  1. New York, New York
  2. Moscow, Russia
  3. London, United Kingdom
  4. Sao Paulo, Brazil
  5. Paris, France
  6. Los Angeles, California
  7. Saint Petersburg, Russia
  8. Jakarta, Indonesia
  9. Istanbul, Turkey
  10. Barcelona, Spain


Most-Instagrammed locations of 2017:

  1. Disneyland, Anaheim, USA
  2. Times Square, New York City, USA
  3. Central Park, New York City, USA
  4. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
  5. Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo, Japan
  6. Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orlando, USA
  7. Musée du Louvre, Paris, France
  8. Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, USA
  9. Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, USA
  10. Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, USA


Most-followed celebrities of 2017:

  1. Selena Gomez - 130M+ followers
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 116M+ followers
  3. Ariana Grande - 115M+ followers
  4. Beyoncé - 108M+ followers
  5. Kim Kardashian West - 104M+ followers
  6. Taylor Swift - 104M+ followers
  7. Kylie Jenner - 99.5M+ followers
  8. Dwayne Johnson - 96M+ followers
  9. Justin Bieber - 93.9M+ followers
  10. Kendall Jenner - 84.8M+ followers


Most-used Instagram filters of 2017:

  1. Clarendon
  2. Gingham
  3. Juno
  4. Lark
  5. Moon


Most-followed pets in 2017:

  1. jiffpom
  2. inala_cat
  3. iDoug the Pug
  4. iMarutaro
  5. iGrumpy Cat
  6. iMarnie the Dog
  7. iTuna
  8. iJuniper&Fig
  9. Lil BUB
  10. Loki


Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Park and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysocial mediainstagrambeyoncedisneylandtimes squarecentral parkeiffel towerbrooklyn bridgephotographyinternettechnologybuzzworthywhat's trendingfamily
Load Comments
SOCIAL MEDIA
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Woman gets death threats after posting viral dog video
Hilarious Christmas card calls out single sister
Lost teddy bear gets 200-mile flight back to young owner
More social media
SOCIETY
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's first joint engagement
New program eases challenges for military children
Wilson Waffle House worker saves choking customer
More Society
Top Stories
Search for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods now in 5th day
Police: Check statements if you used ATM at Farmer's Market
Dame's Chicken & Waffles moving to new Durham home
Missing Florida teen spotted in NC found safe
Complaints grow about mail service in Raleigh
Women charged with force-feeding child
Police investigating rash of overnight car break-ins in Apex
Body found along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County
Show More
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed and set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Flynn prepared to testify Trump told him to contact Russians about ISIS: Confidant
Nanny accused of abusing 9-month-old baby
Apex man facing murder charges in wife's shooting death
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Dec. 1, 2017
Dame's Chicken & Waffles moving to new Durham home
NC State board approves Doeren's new 5-year contract
Complaints grow about mail service in Raleigh
More Video