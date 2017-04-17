SOCIETY

It's a boy! Help name April the giraffe's calf

After months of waiting, April the Giraffe has finally welcomed her baby calf

It finally happened. After 16 months, April the giraffe finally delivered her fourth calf at Animal Adventure Park.

April delivered the male calf Saturday morning. The park says both mama and baby are healthy and doing fine.

RELATED: He's how tall? Birth stats out for April the giraffe's calf

The zoo's giraffe camera will continue to show a livestream of April and her baby until Thursday, April 20.

WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE:


You can follow the baby's progress there, and through regular text updates. Click here to sign up for text alerts.



Ever since April the giraffe went viral, zoo officials have said they would hold a social media contest to name the newborn.

How to participate:
  1. You need to click here to access the baby-naming contest.

  2. You'll be able to vote on as many names as you want and you can even choose how you want the name to be spelled.

  3. You'll have about 10 days to vote as many times as you want

  4. The top 10 names will then be picked, and a second contest will follow.

  5. The second contest will last about another five days and the winner will be announced shortly after.

  6. The funds collected from the naming contest will be used for giraffe conservation efforts, a program called Ava's Little Heroes, and money will also go toward helping Animal Adventure Park.


Ava's Little Heroes "is an event named after the daughter of the park's owner, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses," the website said.
