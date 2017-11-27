IT'S OFFICIAL! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The Prince of Wales has announced that his son Prince Harry is engaged to American Actress Meghan Markle.Clarence House - the official residence of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall - made the announcement in a letter early Monday morning.According to the official announcement, the couple got engaged in London earlier this month and their wedding will take place in the Spring of 2018.It comes after weeks of speculation.The prince and Markle were first seen together at a public event back in September, at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto.The appearance came shortly after Markle told Vanity Fair magazine that she and Harry are in love.