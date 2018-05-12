SOCIETY

It's the promposal that is the talk of the town over one word

It is a promposal that is the talk of one Wisconsin community. (KTRK)

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin --
He may have gotten a 'yes', but it is one promposal that was not well-received by some people.

A student at Eisenhower High School in New Berlin, Wisconsin asked a classmate to prom with a poster that read 'Will you make my night Trump all others and let me deport you to prom?'

Once the poster was on social media, it quickly turned into the talk of the school and the community.

WTMJ-TV reports the students involved in the promposal declined a request to be interviewed.


The New Berlin School District Superintendent Joe Gaza released this statement regarding the sign controversy:

"'Promposals' most often happen outside of the school day and off school grounds, as was the case with this one. That said, if any of our students or their families were offended by this photo or in any other circumstance, we are always happy to have conversations with them and work to find ways to support them."
