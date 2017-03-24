SOCIETY

Join The N&O and ABC11 for community forum on Women's March

Thousands descend on downtown Raleigh to participate in the Women's March (ABC11/John Kunza)

The News & Observer - Anne Blythe
RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Did you participate in the Women's March in the nation's capital in January? Perhaps you were one of the ones who stayed closer to home and joined the 17,000 people who came together in Raleigh for a Sister Rally?

Or maybe you were one of those who questioned the marchers and their messages.

The News & Observer, with support from ABC11, is launching Community Voices, a series of forums on a variety of issues over the next year. The first question the series hopes to discuss: The Women's March - It Was Big, But Is It Over?

PHOTOS: Women's March in Raleigh


The community conversations, similar to TED Talks, are designed to bring together panelists who can help media organizations inform their audiences, as well as learn from them.

The discussion of themes related to the Women's March will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library, 1070 Partners Way on N.C. State University's Centennial Campus.

WATCH: Thousands participate in Raleigh Women's March
EMBED More News Videos

Tens of thousands of women protested across North Carolina Saturday



Another topic on the horizon is how North Carolina got Beer Here and the economic impact of microbrewing, as well as the challenges and growth opportunities ahead. On the June schedule is how others see North Carolina, in part, through the lens of HB2.

"The forums are intended to increase The N&O's involvement with readers and the wider community and provide a platform for debate about issues that affect the Triangle and North Carolina," said Ned Barnett, editorial page editor. "Some who participate may find ways to continue the discussion or take action as a result."

To sign up for the free events, go to this eventbrite page.
Related Topics:
societywomenprotesttown hall meetingcommunityRaleigh
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Teen builds prosthetic hand for boy with limb difference
Brother of mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Libraries are hosting 'stuffed animal sleepovers'
Starbucks customer gives $50 and apology note to barista
More Society
Top Stories
Did confusing signs cause deadly wrong-way crash?
NC jewelry store receives push back over billboard
Man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
Is your kid's identity at risk?
Using OfferUp? Might want to avoid this part of Raleigh
Keystone XL pipeline gets green light from President Trump
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Morrisville
Show More
Health bill vote set for Friday as Trump draws line in the sand
On anniversary of HB2, NCAA says stance hasn't changed
Body found behind home of missing Wake County woman
State lawmakers honor Raleigh firefighters
Raeford breeder says Great Dane attack not typical
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
More Photos