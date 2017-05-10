Junior League gives SAFEchild $100,000

North Carolina's first lady and the Junior League of Raleigh handed SAFEchild a check for $100,000 Tuesday.The money comes from the N.C Governor's Inaugural Ball which was held in January.SAFEchild supports more than 7,500 children and 1,000 parents annually through its six parenting programs, the SAFEchild Advocacy Center, and its Funny Tummy Feelings program serving first graders throughout Wake County.The Junior League founded SAFEchild using the proceeds from the 1993 N.C. Governor's Inaugural Ball.SAFEchild is now independent from the Junior League, but many members continue to give their support.Rebecca Ayers, president of the Junior League said she hopes money donated this week will help further the goal of assuring every child has the right to grow in an environment free from abuse and neglect.First lady Kristen Cooper showed her support by joining Ayers in the presentation."It is so important to continue to invest in our community to improve the lives and well-being of children across Wake County. SAFEchild embodies this priority and we are thankful for their continued support and advocacy," Cooper said.The Junior League of Raleigh has been raising money for agencies and causes that support at-risk children and women since the 1930s.