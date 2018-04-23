SOCIETY

Royal mom fashion: Kate Middleton's dress reminiscent of Princess Diana

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce public to new baby prince.

Kate Middleton has been known to make fashion choices that seem to salute Princess Diana, and Monday's royal baby arrival was no exception.

As the Duchess left the hospital with the her new little one and husband Prince William, the dress she wore bore similarities to the one Princess Diana wore when she gave birth to Prince Harry. Both dresses were red with white collars, which royals fans were quick to point out.


The baby is fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The new arrival bumps Prince Harry, the baby's uncle, to sixth place in the line of succession.

RAW VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at hospital to meet baby brother
EMBED More News Videos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive with Prince William to meet their new brother.



Prince Harry, now 33, will marry Meghan Markle on May 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Related
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
Odds are in for royal baby name
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Princess Charlotte has adorable photo shoot before nursery school
SOCIETY
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Kate Middleton in labor with 3rd child
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
More Society
Top Stories
Large police presence in Northeast Raleigh after shooting near daycare
Fourth person charged in Halifax County quadruple murder
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
Canada police say driver that hit pedestrians in custody
Waffle House shooting suspect taken into custody
UNC junior forward Luke Maye enters 2018 NBA draft process
Alumni voicing disappointment with NCCU's new logo
PHOTOS: Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce public to new baby prince
Show More
Police: Woman punched RDU officer who said she couldn't fly with her dog
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
School safety, student mental health discussed at the House Select Committee
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
More News