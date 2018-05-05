ROYAL FAMILY

Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince. (Kensington Palace/Twitter)

LONDON --
Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince - and one shows Prince Louis being cuddled by three-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

One of the photos was snapped when Louis was just three days old. He was born April 23 and went home the same day.

The two snapshots were released by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and were taken by Kate at their home in Kensington Palace. Big brother Prince George, 4, is not in the photos.

A palace statement said William and the duchess are "very pleased" to share the photos.

It said the royal couple wants to thank the public for "all of the kind messages" received since Louis' birth.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalscelebrity babiescelebrity birthseuropeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL FAMILY
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
Charlotte conductor to perform at royal wedding
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
More royal family
SOCIETY
Everything to know about the royal wedding
South Carolina teen saves up money from new job to buy friend sneakers
Proposed bill aims to ban sunscreen to protect coral reefs
California teen who cared for abused siblings now battling cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Driver found dead hours after car went off Durham Freeway into wooded area
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Woman calls police on 2 Native American brothers during college tour
Police: Durham man fired flare gun at home during break-in
Duke baseball hosts clinic for kids and teens with Autism
Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Show More
Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, never returns
Tarboro graduate Todd Gurley using off-season to impact youth
Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
Herd of horses on NC island welcome new member
Study: Eating fast-food lowers woman's chance of getting pregnant
More News