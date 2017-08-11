TRENDING

Kindness rocks hidden throughout Triangle

These "Kindness Rocks" are hidden throughout the Triangle! Have you found one? (Credit: Parker family)

By
CARY (WTVD) --
Do you want to spread kindness? Well, now you can and it's as simple as hiding a rock!

The latest craze of painting rocks and hiding them has hit the area. It's known as The Kindness Rocks Project, and the goal is to promote random acts of kindness to unsuspecting recipients.

Local Facebook groups in Fuquay-Varina, Cary, and Fayetteville have formed and already have hundreds of members painting rocks and placing them in public places like local parks and outside of businesses.

It's like a game of "Hide and Seek" but with painted rocks.

Many of the rocks have inspirational messages painted on them, others are colorful. The rocks are meant to brighten someone's day.

Once found, some people post where they found the rock and then rehide it.

Seven-year-old Brooks Parker and his brother Wesley painted a bunch of rocks and then hid them throughout Cary. Brooks said he was surprised when he spotted this tiny painted rock in Bond Park.

Brooks poses with a rock he found



Ashley said she found this painted rock in Mill Pond Village by the Dollar Tree in Cary.



And Megan Willick and her son found this rock in Holly Springs while walking on the Bass Lake Trails.



The trend has become so popular that many craft stores and toy stores are selling rock painting kits.

The rocks often have a hashtag with the group name so you can find that group on Facebook and then post where you found the rock.



Many participants said they hide the rocks again just to see how far it travels.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyact of kindnessnorth carolina newsbuzzworthytrendingCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRENDING
Everything you need to know about viral app Sarahah
'Concussion' doctor says youth football is 'child abuse'
Police: 'Intoxicated' man urinated on family at concert
IN police academy uses rubber chicken to test students
More trending
SOCIETY
Landscaper turns hero during Fayetteville apartment fire
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Wedding ring found at Cary park
'No cops': Gym posts sign banning police, military members
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead in workplace incident in Raleigh
Wake Co. parents told last minute of school bus stop change
Fort Bragg releasing non-essential personnel because of water main break
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Tobacco Trail tunnel to be built in Cary
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
'Concussion' doctor says youth football is 'child abuse'
Show More
Man says 'angel' drove truck after car accident
Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
Grill tank explosion brings down Raleigh home
Residents say new Holly Springs intersection not safe
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos