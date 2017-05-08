Land of Oz theme park announces 'Journey With Dorothy'

BEECH MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WTVD) --Oh, we're off to see the theme park, the wonderful theme park of Oz! The Land of Oz theme park has announced a summer attraction for 2017, "Journey with Dorothy."
Starting June 2, guests can journey of the rainbow to play one of Dorothy's trusted companions, or even a villain that she meets on her trip down the Yellow Brick Road, WLOS reports.
Guests will be chosen to play the scarecrow, tin man, cowardly lion, or even the Wicked Witch of the West.
Tickets are $25 per person and include the chairlift ride to the top of the mountain and back down.
Journey with Dorothy is every Friday in June: June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.
Children must be at least 36 inches tall to ride the chairlift, and no walkers, strollers, etc. are allowed.
Also, the Land of Oz is a vintage property with many uneven paths and walkways and is not wheelchair accessible or stroller friendly.
Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit the Land of Oz website.
