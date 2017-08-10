ABC11 TOGETHER

Landscaper turns hero during Fayetteville apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Billy Carlile's quick thinking helped save lives.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Billy Carlile works for Cumberland County's landscaping department. That's what he was doing recently, when as he says, God put him in the right place at the right time.

On August 2, that place was an apartment building off Old Wilmington Road in Fayetteville. Carlile was working nearby, saw smoke, and ran over. He began beating on doors, sounding the alarm.

"Without him we probably, we would not have made it," said a tenant in the public housing residence, who asked not to be identified. "It was really terrifying, especially for the fact that me and my daughter were sleeping on the other side of the fire."

"The flames were from ground height to about as tall as I was on the side of the building already," Carlile said.

Carlile said after alerting other residents, he grabbed a bucket and started throwing water on the flames that were burning up an outside wall.

"There was no thinking about it," he said, "just pure adrenalin and action."

For his action, earlier this week Cumberland County officials presented Carlile with an Exceptional Employee Award,

"I'm very humbled by it," he told ABC11. "I didn't expect this reaction, and it really is quite humbling."

Those he helped are glad he was there.

"I want to say thank you so much, Billy Carlile, because you saved me and my daughter's lives, plus, you know, everyone else in the building," said the resident.

The fire department hasn't said what started the blaze. The tenant told ABC11 she had just moved in. She hopes to get the chance to tell Carlile just how special he is to her and her daughter.

Carlile said he hopes to be able to meet with that woman and other residents sometime this week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyherofayetteville newsFayettevillefeel goodgood newsbuzzworthytrendingapartment firegood samaritanabc11 together
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Local rescue missions seek help collecting school supplies
Carolina Theatre hosts NC Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
Non-profit helps 25,000 children around the world
Roxboro woman blessing NC cancer patients with surprises
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Wedding ring found at Cary park
Mom crochets disney princess blankets
'No cops': Gym posts sign banning police, military members
More Society
Top Stories
Cary police investigate after man shot
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Falls Lake
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras back on US soil
Cam sits, Byrd shines as Panthers beat Texans 27-17
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
Bond lowered for suspect in case of missing man Cole Thomas
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Show More
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
Goldsboro police ID bank robbers
Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Woman rescued from Fayetteville zip line
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
More News
Top Video
Cary police investigate after man shot
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
More Video