BARBARA BUSH

George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Mourners line up to pay their respects to the former first lady at St. Martin's Episcopal Church

HOUSTON, Texas --
Hundreds of mourners are filing past the rose-covered casket of former first lady Barbara Bush. George H.W. Bush was on hand for a time to personally greet the mourners.

Former President George H.W. Bush greeting mourners as they pay their respects


The public viewing takes place from noon to midnight today.

Houstonians turn out for Barbara Bush public viewing


Senator John Cornyn, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are among those who have been to St. Martin's Episcopal Church as Mrs. Bush is lying in repose.



People are commending Bush's dedication to literacy and education as they pay their final respects Friday during a public viewing at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

She and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, had long have worshipped at the church, where mourners lined up hours ahead of the public event.

The planned 12-hour viewing has drawn a steady stream of people who passed through security checks and then boarded buses outside another church a short distance away. They included teachers and social workers commending Bush's dedication to education, along with federal politicians.

Many women are wearing blue, Mrs. Bush's favorite color, and pearls, her go-to neckwear jewelry.

PHOTOS: Wearing #PearlsForBarbara


The silver casket is in the sanctuary behind a velvet rope in the nation's largest Episcopal church.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

