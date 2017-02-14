Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Local WWII veteran honored at Fuquay-Varina McDonald's
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1753633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
WWII Veteran John Hufton (WTVD)
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 06:33AM
FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina --
A Fuquay-Varina McDonald's partnered with Hire Heroes to celebrate a local World War II veteran.
John Hufton was honored with special celebration on Friday.
Related Topics:
society
veteran
Fuquay-Varina
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
How to say "I love you" around the world.
Surgery can't stop 81-year-old from helping neighbors
Raleigh leaders to hold more Community Conversations
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
More Society
Top Stories
Outrage, fear as ICE cracks down in immigration raids
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
Uber driver credited with saving Raleigh rape victim
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
Durham residents against Publix gear up for zoning war
Harward, Petraeus under consideration to replace Flynn as national security adviser
Trump's national security adviser Flynn resigns
Show More
PetSmart recalling canned dog and cat food
No charges for daycare worker in breastfeeding incident
Hundreds of Woodlake residents meet over maligned dam
Forklift driver killed in Erwin accident
Autopsy: 7-year-old NC girl shot as many as 13 times
More News
Top Video
Outrage, fear as ICE cracks down in immigration raids
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
Raleigh firefighters help comrade battling bone disease
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham