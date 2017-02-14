SOCIETY

Local WWII veteran honored at Fuquay-Varina McDonald's

WWII Veteran John Hufton (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina --
A Fuquay-Varina McDonald's partnered with Hire Heroes to celebrate a local World War II veteran.

John Hufton was honored with special celebration on Friday.
