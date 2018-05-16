Locals in London reflect on Meghan Markle, royal wedding

  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE ABC11 COVERAGE: May 16 March for Students
LONDON --
Meghan Markle is under a ton of scrutiny and a lot of pressure.

All eyes have been watching her every move since Price Harry and she announced their engagement.

Eyewitness News spoke to some locals about how this American actress - soon to be British Princess - is being received, and everyone seems to have a very good vibe about Meghan.

"She's not only beautiful, she's genuine, that's why Harry and Meghan will be such a great team," Liverpool resident Damon Lawrenson said.

"It's brilliant, it's of the times," another resident said.

A lot of people like that Meghan has her own voice, that she's self-made, and she's an active humanitarian.

Controversy continues to follow the soon-to-be royal as her father's plans to attend or not attend her wedding remain unknown.
