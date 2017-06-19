SOCIETY

After Finsbury Park attack, message of resiliency greets London Underground commuters

A police officer lays flowers inside a police cordon near the scene in Finsbury Park area of north London after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians, on June 19, 2017. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Following yet another act of violence, London commuters were greeted with a message of resiliency from the London Underground staff.


A photo that has already been retweeted more than a thousand times shows a man wearing a London Underground vest writing on the Finsbury Park station whiteboard: "Tough Times Don't Last. Tough People Do. Stick Together. All of Us."

The message comes the morning after a car plowed through a nearby crowd of Muslim worshipers gathered outside a mosque just after midnight on Monday, killing one and injuring 10 more. It is being investigated as an act of terror.


Finsbury Park resident Charlie Robertson captured the moment the message was put on the whiteboard and posted it on Twitter, adding that he was proud to live in a diverse neighborhood that sticks together.

This isn't the first time the "Quote of the Day" on a London Underground board has been used to spread a message of hope. Following the attack at London Bridge earlier this month, one station posted "London Bridge will NEVER fall down."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylondoncommutingterrorismgood newsu.s. & worldwatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day
Georgia man plans "Wizard of Oz" themed proposal
This Day in History: Sally Ride breaks barriers
Watch out for online dating scam
More Society
Top Stories
Russia says it will treat US planes in Syria as targets
Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day
Secret Service train in Outer Banks surf to save presidents
Durham police officer escapes injury in serious crash
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
Tropics heating up
Fayetteville police ID possible suspect in homicide case
Show More
More storms today - some could be severe
UK PM condemns 'sickening' attack against Muslims in London
Police: Mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
Triangle victims relieved after manhunt ends
21-year-old in critical condition after being rescued from rip current
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos