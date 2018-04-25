SOCIETY

Looking for delicious food and drinks in Durham? Check out these new additions!

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Bull City is already filled with incredible restaurants and now we get to enjoy even more in the spring months.

Related article: Durham named best city for millennials in US

Here is a list of new spots that opened this spring or will open soon:
  • County Fare: Nightly food truck rodeos, rotating schedules of dining options, and an on-site bar and kitchen make this location a great open space for the whole family.

  • East Durham Bake Shop: This highly-anticipated bakery and café has a rotating seasonal menu, featuring pie by the slice with locally roasted coffee and tea, other baked goods, and savory pies.

  • COPA: The owners of recently-closed Old Havana Sandwich Shop have opened COPA, a restaurant in the old Revolution space featuring the flavors and ingredients of 19th century Cuba.

  • Jack Tar Diner and the Colonel's Daughter: The creators of Pizzeria Toro and Littler bring us this new diner right beneath Unscripted Hotel, featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner items from 7am to midnight every day of the week.

  • Lily's Cheesecake Bakery & Cafe: This new spot features artfully designed house-made cheesecake, French pastries, cakes, and Mediterranean desserts.

  • Kickback Jack's: Located minutes from Duke University, the newest location features made-from-scratch appetizers, mouth-watering burgers, and award-winning wings.

  • Saltbox Seafood Joint II: If you liked the first location near Old Five Points, you'll love this edition of the popular counter-service, this time near Rockwood.


This information was provided by the Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfooddrinkingspringNCDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding music
Teen's touching promposal to friend with Down syndrome goes viral
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
Plastic surgery app targets kids
More Society
Top Stories
Fire kills 2 goats at barn that was also operating as daycare
15-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 Cumberland Co. teens
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
NC woman charged with faking cancer for 8 years
Audi recalls about 1.2M vehicles
Harnett County deputy shot in face discharged from hospital
Boy trapped underwater for 9 minutes in Myrtle Beach resort pool
Woman says Delta workers tied her to wheelchair with blanket
Show More
Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals speaks out
Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent
What is an 'incel,' term Toronto van suspect used?
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to stealing a gun
Gas prices aren't coming down any time soon
More News