Looking for delicious food and drinks in Durham? Check out these new additions!

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --The Bull City is already filled with incredible restaurants and now we get to enjoy even more in the spring months.
Here is a list of new spots that opened this spring or will open soon:
- County Fare: Nightly food truck rodeos, rotating schedules of dining options, and an on-site bar and kitchen make this location a great open space for the whole family.
- East Durham Bake Shop: This highly-anticipated bakery and café has a rotating seasonal menu, featuring pie by the slice with locally roasted coffee and tea, other baked goods, and savory pies.
- COPA: The owners of recently-closed Old Havana Sandwich Shop have opened COPA, a restaurant in the old Revolution space featuring the flavors and ingredients of 19th century Cuba.
- Jack Tar Diner and the Colonel's Daughter: The creators of Pizzeria Toro and Littler bring us this new diner right beneath Unscripted Hotel, featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner items from 7am to midnight every day of the week.
- Lily's Cheesecake Bakery & Cafe: This new spot features artfully designed house-made cheesecake, French pastries, cakes, and Mediterranean desserts.
- Kickback Jack's: Located minutes from Duke University, the newest location features made-from-scratch appetizers, mouth-watering burgers, and award-winning wings.
- Saltbox Seafood Joint II: If you liked the first location near Old Five Points, you'll love this edition of the popular counter-service, this time near Rockwood.
This information was provided by the Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau